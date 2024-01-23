Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.2% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 8,276.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 75,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.44. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.37.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

