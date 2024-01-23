Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $129.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

