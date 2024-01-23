Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CoStar Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.