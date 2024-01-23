Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 13.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

MSCI Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $566.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $538.34 and its 200 day moving average is $525.54. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.