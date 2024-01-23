Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $32,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $228.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $172.04 and a twelve month high of $229.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.95 and a 200-day moving average of $211.17.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.