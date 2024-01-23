Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $44,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 661,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.