Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $29,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after buying an additional 207,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.8 %

TTD stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.