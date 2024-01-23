Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,565,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,657,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,075,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

