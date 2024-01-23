Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.78.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

