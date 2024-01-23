Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

