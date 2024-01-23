Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,870 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $199,000.
Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $12.42.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
