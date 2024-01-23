Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,870 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $199,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.