Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 127.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 133,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

