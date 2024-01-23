Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

