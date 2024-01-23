Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 73.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $4,428,570.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $2,468,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,525.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $4,428,570.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,185 shares of company stock worth $17,646,941. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

