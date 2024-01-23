Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

