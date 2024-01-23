Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 988 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.94. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $167.05.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.