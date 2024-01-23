Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $44,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.