CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 661,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,619,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 474,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CVR Energy by 1,323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 389,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 362,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 6%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

