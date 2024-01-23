Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.5 %

DRI opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

