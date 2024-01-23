Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

CF opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

