Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

