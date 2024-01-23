Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,930 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 54.1% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 693,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 243,640 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 307,496 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 888,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

NOMD stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.