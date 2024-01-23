Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,287.19 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $610.66 and a one year high of $1,297.45. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $967.15.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,054.50.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

