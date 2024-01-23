Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,539,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,529,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

