Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Raymond James by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,045,000 after purchasing an additional 708,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.