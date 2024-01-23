Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $86.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,045 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

