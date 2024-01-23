Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,831 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

