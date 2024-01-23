Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 493 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.27.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $399.79 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.56 and a 200-day moving average of $360.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

