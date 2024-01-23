Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 868 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 573,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.