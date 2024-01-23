Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $1,141,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,738,754.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,277 shares of company stock valued at $56,803,711 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Bank of America began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.41.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.1 %

MDB stock opened at $413.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.48 and its 200 day moving average is $380.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

