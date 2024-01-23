Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $231.97 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

