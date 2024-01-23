Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $150.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $132.50 and last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 15659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.31.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,445,015. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.07, a PEG ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

