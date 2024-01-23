dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.09 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.09 million and $8,064.61 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00166851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,263,463 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98773851 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $996.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.