Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,544 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $46,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

