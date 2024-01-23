Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 2,379 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 93.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $195.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.