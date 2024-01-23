Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 45,779 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $137,598,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 709.3% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coursera by 207.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 918,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Coursera by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $32,294.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 597,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $32,294.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,215,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,998,299. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Coursera Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of COUR opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

