Duality Advisers LP Invests $594,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,063,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42,542 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ORI opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.