Duality Advisers LP Invests $768,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,898 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $45,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

