Duality Advisers LP Makes New $683,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $312,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $313.39 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.96 and a 1 year high of $317.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

