Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $185.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

