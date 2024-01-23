Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

