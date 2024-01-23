Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 8,516 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 831.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after acquiring an additional 543,922 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

