Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,272 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in eXp World by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 448.82 and a beta of 2.47.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

