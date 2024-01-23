Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $246,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 57.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

