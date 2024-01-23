e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $141.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 558,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,217,110 shares.The stock last traded at $145.66 and had previously closed at $157.79.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

