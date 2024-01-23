Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.57. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

