Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $44.87 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $396.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $230.90 and a 1-year high of $400.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

