EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys 3,838 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. Evercore increased their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.74.

SHOP opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

