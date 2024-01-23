EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys 4,398 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of Dutch Bros worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 682.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.44.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

