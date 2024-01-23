EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys New Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

